All Political parties in ap switch to campaign mode

Visakhapatnam: Amid the speculation of early elections in Andhra Pradesh, mainstream political parties switch to campaign mode.

In order to draw the attention of the voters, the ruling party, TDP and JSP are vying with one another. Joining the bandwagon, the BJP is also bracing for the campaign mode. Even as the BJP maintains that its alliance with the JSP is intact, both the parties tread different paths when it comes to campaigning.

After taking charge as BJP Andhra Pradesh president, D Purandeswari was given a grand welcome during her maiden trip to Visakhapatnam on Friday followed by a massive rally. Targeting the ruling party and highlighting its failures, Purandeswari did not mince words to make it obvious that the BJP is going to give a tough fight in the ensuing elections.

Besides public sabhas and road shows featured as a part of ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’, the Telugu Desam Party is harping on the party national secretary Nara Lokesh’s padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ that crossed 2,000-plus-km thus far and the recently-launched campaign ‘Nalugella Narakam’. Defying age, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the masses through his spirited campaign that largely focuses on bringing the failures of the ruling party to the fore and garnering favourable attention from the voters.

Blowing the conch shell louder, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan launched ‘Varahi’ yatra amidst a grand fanfare. The JSP chief makes it clear that he will not allow anti-YSRCP votes to split in the forthcoming elections. Cashing in on the support the JSP garnered from the last elections, Pawan Kalyan exudes confidence that this time, the voting percentage for the Jana Sena is all set to go up drastically.

Boasting about its ‘all-section-friendly’ welfare schemes on one side, the YSRCP is campaigning hard about its development activities on the other. Its ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ gave a glimpse of the public pulse so that the ruling party can take the next definite step to get closer to the voters.

As the parties become proactive ahead of the elections, how the BJP with its changed leadership in Andhra Pradesh will drum up its reach to the people needs to be seen. Even as the saffron party rolled out campaigns such as ‘Yuva Sangarsh’ and release of a charge sheet against the failures of the YSRCP government, much of them did not turn out to be effective. But the grand rally of Purandeswari during her maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after taking charge as the state BJP president epitomises the party’s determination to give a tough fight to the YSRCP in the ensuing elections. Besides, she gave a call to protest against the ruling party in the state. Apparently, the success of the protest is going to reflect the saffron party’s strength in the state under the leadership of Purandeswari. As political heat rises in Andhra Pradesh, the alliance among the Opposition parties is set to give a clear picture of their tough fight against the ruling party.