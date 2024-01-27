Live
Just In
All set for YSRCP ‘Siddham’ meet at Bheemili today
More than 2 lakh people from 34 constituencies in north Andhra expected to be mobilised for CM's public meeting
Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to wave the poll campaign ‘Siddham’ (Ready) from Bheemunipatnam constituency in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
More than 2 lakh people from 34 constituencies across North Andhra are expected to witness the Chief Minister's public sabha.
On Saturday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to reach Visakhapatnam Airport at 3 pm. He will proceed to Sangivalasa at Bheemli boarding a helicopter and address the public from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.
Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the party cadre, give them the much required boost and prepare them for the poll battle.
With four massive cadre meetings lined up in a row, the YSRCP is gearing up for 2024 polls with its intense campaign ‘Siddham’. Its cadre from 34 assembly constituencies across North Andhra is expected to attend.
On Friday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Bheemli MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, among others, took stock of the arrangements made for the CM’s visit at Sangivalasa.