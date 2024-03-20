Amid political heat, Bhagat’s blaze garners much attention!

Visakhapatnam: Amid political heat, the teaser of K Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ garners much attention soon after its release.

As the glass gets dropped by a baddie who was seen saying, ‘nee range idi’ (this is your range), Pawan Kalyan appears on screen picking up a broken glass shard and retorting, “Gaju pagile koddi, padunekkudi (the more the glass gets broken, the sharper it becomes).”

This scene is followed by a few gunshots and the power star delivers another punch dialogue stating, “Kachitanga gurthu pettuko glass ante size kadu, sainyam, kanipinchani sainyam (Remember for certain that glass means invisible army, not size).”

Referring to the Jana Sena Party symbol of the actor-turned politician, the dialogue focused on the ‘glass’ and aimed at boosting the morale of ‘Jana Sainiks’.

The one minute and two second long Bhagat’s blaze teaser garnered scores of views as soon as it was released on Tuesday.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie will see Sreeleela pairing opposite Pawan Kalyan, who is essaying the role of an aggressive cop. After ‘Gabbar Singh’, both Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan have teamed up again with a fresh plot that sets the anticipation of the power star admirers several notches higher.

The action-packed movie that ropes in actors Gautami, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, among others, is all set to hit the big screens soon under the Mythri Movie Makers.

The film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster ‘Theri.’