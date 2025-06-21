Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
An army of public representatives assembled at their designated spot
Visakhapatnam: A few blocks away from the main venue at RK Beach where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy...
Visakhapatnam: A few blocks away from the main venue at RK Beach where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan are going to participate in International Yoga Day, public representatives settle to do asanas on the mats.
As part of the IYD- 2025 celebrations, public representatives assembled near Kalimata temple in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning.
Wearing white Yogandhra T-shirts and extending their support to the massive event, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Tribal Minister Sandhya Rani, Agriculture Minister K.Atchannaidu, MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayan Murthy, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Konathala Rama Krishna and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao reached the compartment a few blocks away from the main stage.
The event is all set to commence shortly soon after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.