An army of public representatives assembled at their designated spot

Visakhapatnam: A few blocks away from the main venue at RK Beach where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan are going to participate in International Yoga Day, public representatives settle to do asanas on the mats.

As part of the IYD- 2025 celebrations, public representatives assembled near Kalimata temple in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning.

Wearing white Yogandhra T-shirts and extending their support to the massive event, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Tribal Minister Sandhya Rani, Agriculture Minister K.Atchannaidu, MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayan Murthy, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Konathala Rama Krishna and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao reached the compartment a few blocks away from the main stage.

The event is all set to commence shortly soon after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.
























