An army of qualified ministers in Naidu 4.0 to infuse positive impact

Visakhapatnam: By inducting qualified public representatives into the Cabinet, the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance aims to usher in good governance and people-centric development.

As TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu takes the reins of power as Chief Minister for the fourth time, the new Cabinet comprising 24 ministers follows a fresh strategy as Naidu 4.0 went beyond sticking to the traditional picking of ministers based on mere ‘seniority’.

Of the ministers, who have been accommodated in ministerial berths, a majority of them have either completed postgraduation or graduation. A few of them pursued their higher education in foreign countries.

Even as TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh pursued MBA at Stanford University, the other ministers in Naidu 4.0, who completed MBA, include Nadendla Manohar, TG Bharath and Payyavula Keshav.

Kondapalli Srinivas from Vizianagaram pursued MS in the US, Satya Kumar Yadav from Dharmavaram completed MA (Political Science), Kandula Durgesh from Nidadavole did MA (Economics) and Vangalapudi Anitha from Payakaraopeta pursued MA, M.Ed. Apparently, there are a couple doctors in the Cabinet as well. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjananeya Swami completed MBBS, while Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy pursued BDS.

In Naidu 4.0, a few ministers pursued law too. Kollu Ravindra did BA and LLB and Vasamsetti Subhash pursued B.Sc. and LLB.

Ponguru Narayana and Gottipati Ravikumar did M.Sc. (Statistics) and BE (Textiles) respectively.

As an army of ministers belong to diverse educational backgrounds, the cabinet decisions taken by them are expected to infuse a positive impact.