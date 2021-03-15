Anakapalle MLA suggests Chandrababu Naidu to step away from politics

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath advised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to step away from politics and venture into an NGO instead. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said Naidu had campaigned in Visakhapatnam for the civic polls but people of Visakhapatnam had lost trust in him. Though the TDP had won in four Assembly constituencies in the past general elections, Amarnath mentioned that Naidu failed to earn trust of the people in the municipal elections.

Similarly, in Guntur, the TDP chief campaigned against the YSRCP, the MLA pointed out. "However, despite his desperate attempts, YSRCP emerged victorious in the local polls," he added.

Further the MLA mentioned that the results of the local polls were the verdict given by the people after the announcement of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy worked hard to win 58 seats in the GVMC polls, he added.

The MLA said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce the GVMC Mayor name and he will decide who will be the chairpersons of other municipalities and Mayors of other corporations in the State.