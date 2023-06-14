Anakapalli: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two Anganwadi centres

Anakapalli: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the government is giving top priority to health and education fields.Inaugurating two Anganwadi buildings in Anakapalli mandal of Anakapalli district on Tuesday, he said the YSRCP government is providing nutritious food to infants, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

To improve facilities at Anganwadi centres and accommodate more number of children, the minister said, own buildings are being constructed.

The IT Minister inaugurated a centre at Chinna Sampathpuram village at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and another centre at Venkannapalem village at a cost of Rs 21.8 lakh in Anakapalli.During the programme, Amarnath planted saplings in the premises of the Anganwadi centres.

Later, the IT Minister distributed seeds to farmers provided by the Agriculture Department on subsidy. YSRCP leaders, farmers and Anganwadi staff participated in the programme.