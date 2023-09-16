Anakapalli: Mass prayers held for release of N Chandrababu Naidu

Anakapalli : TDP Anakapalli constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana has called upon the cadre to send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing the cases being filed against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Participating in the relay hunger strike on Friday, he alleged that honest leaders in the State were being sent to jail. If the public questions the government, they are either attacked or false cases filed against them, he criticised.

Govinda Satyanarayana said with the TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance, the YSRCP leaders were scared of defeat in the next elections. He mentioned that every individual in the State is condemning the way Naidu has been arrested.

The former MLA appealed to the party activists and public to write postcards to the Prime Minister and President to take action against the IAS and IPS officers who were involved in filing false cases against the TDP chief.

Meanwhile, Muslims offered mass prayers at the TDP district office under the leadership of the Muslim Minority wing. A large number of people took part. Holding a placard ‘I am with CBN’, they protested and took out a rally.

TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Palla Srinivasa Rao and former MLA Gandi Babji demanded the immediate release of Naidu. They raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.