Anchor bags ‘Glammonn Mrs. India 2024’ title

Visakhapatnam: Anchor-television artiste Hemalatha Reddy bagged Glammonn Mrs India 2024 title in Malaysia.

Hemalatha, who began her career as a television anchor, ventured into television and essayed lead roles in tele-serials before getting into films. Hemalatha won the crown by competing among 300 people from all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the winner mentioned that she would be participating in ‘Paris Fashion Week’ next.

In the pageant, Hemalatha won subtitles such as ‘best talent’ and ‘best photogenic’.

Congratulating the winner, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that Hemalatha is certain to bring glory to the state and the country in future as well. He opined that women are leading in all fields across the country and world.

Sharing his views, chairman of Pydah Group of Colleges Pydah Krishna Prasad exhorted the youth to draw inspiration from Hemalatha and make a mark in the beauty space. Among others, corporator Kandula Nagaraju and others felicitated Hemalatha and encouraged her to realise her dreams.