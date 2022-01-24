Andhra Kesari Nagar waits for a revamped community building

Visakhapatnam: Formed in 1977, Andhra Kesari Nagar is located at Marripalem. Though a small colony, the drainage system is well-maintained.

Back then, several beneficiaries received house pattas in the colony. Sanitation maintenance appears to be quite appreciable in the neighbourhood that houses 250 families.

The dingy lanes that stretch along the colony have been covered inappropriately after the pipeline works were completed.

The spacious main road is maintained hassle-free in the locality. After the completion of pipeline works, patchwork has been done along the main road. Commuting along the stretch, the residents say, is not uncomfortable either because of the patchwork carried out here.

Accessibility to Kancharapalem road and National Highway-16 is made easier through the colony route.

Barring a few pending patchworks in some of the lanes, the overall maintenance of the colony, including sanitation and other infrastructure appears to be fairly good.

Andhra Kesari Sankshema Sangham was formed after a decade of the formation of the colony and is taking care of the needs of the residents.

A community building used to be there at the entrance of the neighbourhood. It used to serve the residents and colony association members to carry out small gatherings and events. However, since it was in a dilapidated condition, the authorities concerned took up reconstruction of the community hall. The work for this has commenced prior to the pandemic outbreak.

After a pause, the community building works have resumed in the locality. "The facility should be readied without any further delay so that we can carry out our meetings at regular intervals," says M Surya Teja, a resident of the colony.

In times of monsoon season, the rainwater-filled uneven lanes in the area pose a risk to the commuters to travel along, sangham representatives mention.

Similarly, the residents here opine that a ward secretariat should be set up in the community building so that locals could access it with ease.