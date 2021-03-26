Andhra Pradesh chapter of India Housing Forum launched

Visakhapatnam: As we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, the housing sector will be a key driver for economic and social recovery, managing director of Habitat for Humanity India Rajan Samuel said on Thursday.

At the launch of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the India Housing Forum, he said the goal was to help 5 lakh families from the state realise their dream to build a home of their own.

"The experience of building homes in over 70 countries and our housing support services model will play a crucial role in accelerating the Chief Minister's flagship initiative Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu," he mentioned.

Organised jointly by the Habitat for Humanity India, knowledge partner of the initiative, and Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL), the forum was launched virtually by minister for housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju along with principal secretary Ajay Jain, managing director of APSHCL N Bharath Gupta and YSRCP Raptadu MLA T Prakash Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ranganatha Raju said the initiative of Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu envisioned by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was one of the largest comprehensive programmes to reach out to 3 million families belonging to economically weaker sections. Nearly 100 delegates from diverse sectors, including corporates, NGOs, academicians, housing supply chain, construction companies and technology providers participated in the forum virtually in Visakhapatnam.