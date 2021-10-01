Andhra Pradesh: Class 7 student dies after a scuffle with a classmate in Visakhapatnam

In a shocking incident, one person was killed in a clash between students near the school. The incident took place at Akkayyapalem Dari Lalitanagar Gnananiketan School in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. In-charge DCP Adinarayana and East ACP Harshit Chandra disclosed the details to reporters. The clash took place at around 4 pm between seventh graders at the school and Jaswant collapsed on the spot in the clash.



The fellow students informed the school management and the teachers rushed to the spot and rushed Jaswant to the hospital. However, doctors confirmed that he was already dead. Upon learning of the matter, police arrived at the scene and examined CCTV footage nearby, and found it to have been clashed. The principal questioned the students and locals.

Meanwhile, the student's parents complained to the police that their son had died as a result of a scuffle between the students. Four Town SI Srinivasa Rao's registered a case and investigated. The police have taken three into police custody and the dead body was shifted to KGH for postmortem.

The couple Ramalakshmi and Ramu, who lives in Kailasapuram, has two children with Ramu. Elder son Jaswant (13) joined Gnananiketan School last year. It is learned that Jaswant told his parents that he was being bullied by his fellow students for a few days.