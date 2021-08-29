Andhra Pradesh: PV Sindhu to visit Visakhapatnam today to meet steel plant authorities

The star badminton player PV Sindhu will visit Visakhapatnam today to grace various events in the city. After arriving in the city in the afternoon, PV Sindhu will participate in the meeting, which will be held with the authorities of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Later, she would play Badminton with the children at the Steel Stadium on Monday morning.



The two-time Olympic medal winner will start Freedom Run set up and then she will go to Visakha Vimala Vidyalaya and entertain the children. From there she will attend a meeting to be held in the MP Hall in the Steel Club where she will be honored. PV Sindhu will visit Arunodaya Special School as part of the program followed by launch of a shuttle court set up in the CISF colony.



The badminton star has won the bronze medal in the recently ended Tokyo Olympics and brought the name and fame to the country. She said she would start a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam in the land allocated by the rhe state government. Sindhu said she will would be looking for 2024 Olympics to give her best in Paris Olympics. She said her aim is to win Gold medal for India.