Andhra Pradesh: Second day of YSRCP's bus yatra continues in Visakhapatnam

The second day of the bus yatra under the name Samajika Nyaya Beri continued on Friday in Visakhapatnam. The bus yatra started from the YSR statue in Old Gajuwaka on Friday. Meanwhile, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha addressed the meeting held there and stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given 70 per cent seats to SC, ST, BC and minorities in the cabinet.



"There are no records of such posts being given to backward classes in the country," she said adding that no one has given so much respect and power to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in the past.



Earlier, Minister Vanitha was incensed by the remarks of Chandrababu on the Amalapuram riots and reiterated that the role of TDP and Jana Sena in the Amalapuram incident was clear. She said the arrested were members of both parties.



Later, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that the people are satisfied with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governance and ready to support the latter in next elections. He recalled humiliation met by the Dalits in Chandrababu regime and took a dig at him for not implementing the manifesto then. Speaking on the Amalapuram incident, Tammineni Sitaram alleged that opposition parties are creating riots to defame the government and condemned the attack on Dalit Minister's house.