Andhra Pradesh: Security beefed up in Visakhapatnam amid President Ram Nath Kovind's visit

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, several Union ministers, state ministers and senior officials from the three forces will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Sunday for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR). Amid the top brass visit to the city, the police officers took strict security measures and beefed up the security.



President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Visakhapatnam on a special flight from Bhubaneswar at 5.30 pm. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 4.45 pm to extend an invitation to him. The CM will return at 5.55 pm after welcoming the President at INS Dega. The President will then proceed from INS Dega to the lodging area set up at the Eastern Naval Headquarters and attend the Fleet‌ Review on Monday at 9.30am.

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Rupala Purushottam, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat, Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral DK Joshi, State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Union Secretary of Defense Dr. Ajay Kumar, Union Secretary of Defense (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) B. Anand, Union Secretary of Earth and Science Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary to the Governor, Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary for School Education B. Rajasekhar, State High Court Judges Raghunatha Rao and B. Krishna Mohan will be attending.