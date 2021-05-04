Andhra Pradesh:19-year-old boy online game addict ends life in Visakhapatnam

A young man who was addicted to online games committed suicide by jumping into a well on Sunday. The incident has come to light on Monday evening. According to Paderu SI Srinivas, Jaya kumar (19), son of RMP doctor Sanku Sankara Rao, who lives in Neelkanthannagar (Chakalipeta) in Paderu, Visakhapatnam agency, is addicted online games. Due to this, he had mental problems last year and his parents took him to Visakhapatnam KGH for treatment by a psychiatrist.



The deceased's health deteriorated due to the use of drugs. Jaya Kumar, who has recently become accustomed to online games, is suffering from mental stress. Jaya Kumar left home at 5.30 am on Sunday in the wake of this. Although he did not come home even at night, his father searched for his whereabouts in many places but he could not be found.



Jaya Kumar's body was found in a large well in front of the Mandal Parishad office on Monday morning. Locals informed the police station that Jaya Kumar's phone was on the well embankment. Police reached the spot and took the body out and rushed it to the hospital.



The Sub Inspector Srinivas said case has been registered and investigating further. However, K Bhagya Lakshmi MLA has went to Jaya Kumar's house and consoled them.





