Andhra University celebrates Foundation Day on a low key

Visakhapatnam: Teamwork is required to accelerate the development and make Andhra University (AU) the best institution across the globe, said its Vice-Chancellor (VC) P V G D Prasad Reddy.

As part of the university's Foundation Day celebrations held on a low key here on Monday, the V-C said Sir CR Reddy wanted to develop the university as a world-class institution. The V-C called for concerted efforts to make AU one of the top varsities in the country.

He garlanded the University's emblem and CR Reddy's statue at the administrative building of the university and paid tributes to the founder of university.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Prasad Reddy said that coordination of teaching and non-teaching staff, students and researchers was required to improve the varsity on all fronts. Following safety protocols, Rector K Samata, Principal K Srinivasa Rao, Rajendra, and Khan among others participated in the programme.

Later, the V-C took part in a webinar held to mark the World Intellectual Property Day. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited CMD PK Rath attended as chief guest in the webinar. Director of IIM-Visakhapatnam director M Chandrasekhar, among others, attended.