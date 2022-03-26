Andhra University sets up food testing research lab

Visakhapatnam: In an endeavour to take the emerging research domain way forward and nudge students towards innovation, Andhra University is setting up a Food Testing Research Lab on its premises.

With the university officials inking a memorandum of understanding with the Defence Food Testing Research Laboratory (DFRL) in Mysuru, the lab is all set to be readied in the next three months.

Along with the technical support, the DFRL will provide intellectual support to train students in food science technology and its allied sectors. Internships will be facilitated as well. "The idea is to place AU on a global map and take the emerging research domain several notches up," says P V G D Prasad Reddy, vice-chancellor of the varsity.

Elaborating about the lab, registrar of Andhra University V Krishna Mohan says, "As a part of the RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) 2.0, the varsity proposed to set up a food testing lab. With AU facilitating the required infrastructure extending up to 20,000 sft for the lab, the focus will be on advanced research and development. As a part of it, analysis will be carried out on how ready-to-eat food items can be developed for the defence personnel working in extreme weather conditions sans incorporating any preservatives and without compromising on the nutritional value."

The lab will carry out research in preparing a host of edible stuff including cookies, fruit squashes, energy bars, vegetarian and meat-based food. "The agenda is also to use locally grown fruits and vegetables and bring down food waste to a substantial extent. As pineapples and jack fruits are extensively grown in Visakhapatnam, the lab will consider developing value-added products such as jack fruit seed flour that has immense health benefits and pineapple slices in an organic way," adds the registrar.

Scientists will train AU students in research arenas, while AU faculty members will visit Mysuru to absorb best practices from the DFRL.

Besides the Food Testing Research Lab, the campus is also going to house a Drug and Genetic Testing Labs. They are going to come up in an extent of 60,000 sft on the campus.