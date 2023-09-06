Angry over refusal to marry, man slits girlfriend’s throat

Visakhapatnam: A youth reportedly slit the throat of his girlfriend with a blade for refusing his proposal to marry him.

Following severe bleeding, the victim was hospitalised and is undergoing treatment. The incident took place here on Monday night at the industrial area.

Lalitha Sri (26) and Rama Rao (26) from Nehru Nagar area of Malkapuram were in love for the past few years. In the recent past, differences arose between the two. When Rama Rao proposed to marry him, she refused. Ten days ago, the elders of both the families held a meeting regarding the issue. But it was not solved.

On Monday night, Lalitha was strolling on the terrace when Rama Rao approached her. He asked her to marry him and threatened her that he would slit his own throat if she did not agree. As the girl did not respond by then, a heated argument took place between the two.

In a fit of rage, Rama Rao slit Lalitha Sri’s throat using a blade.

Locals and family rushed her to the hospital. Doctors said that she was out of danger but there were 12 stitches on her neck.

Malkapuram police arrested Rama Rao and investigating.