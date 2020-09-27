AP Polycet 2020: Candidates appear for exam in large numbers in Visakhapatnam

AP Polycet 2020: As part of the full-fledged operations being carried out after the phases of lockdown imposed due coronavirus outbreak, the government of Andhra Pradesh has started conducting entrance examinations. Meanwhile, scores of candidates appeared for the pen-paper based AP Polycet-2020 exam held in various centres on Sunday. Conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, the entrance test is being conducted for admission into engineering diploma courses listed by the Polytechnic institutions across the state.

Ahead of the exam schedule, many candidates were seen at the examination centres waiting eagerly to gain access to the venue to write the test. At Dr.Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam, many candidates appeared for the exam.

However, despite the candidates were seen with masks, they did not maintain social distancing despite the pandemic situation.