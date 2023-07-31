AP Reorganisation Act: Vundavalli flays Centre for not keeping promises

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar criticised that even though it has been 10 years since the division of AP, the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled by the Centre.

Criticising both the ruling YSRCP and TDP, he said both the parties were extending support to whatever Bill the Centre brings, but do not speak on the injustice done to the State.

Vundavalli spoke to the media on the occasion of the completion of 10 years of the CWC resolution on the division of the State at the Book Bank building on Sunday. He said that it would not make sense for the political parties in AP to surrender to the Centre by ignoring the interests of the State.

He said the BJP was looking strong as the parties here have surrendered to it even though it does not have votes and seats in AP. He recalled that Hyderabad was announced as joint capital for 10 years. The Centre during the bifurcation, promised to provide special status for 10 years and complete the construction of the multipurpose Polavaram project.

He regretted that there was still no clarity on AP State capital. The Special Category Status was not sanctioned by the Centre and the Polavaram project works have been stopped at the initial stage.

Projects like Dugarajapatnam Port, Kadapa Steel Plant, Petrochemical Refinery, Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor, metro rail projects in Vizag and Vijayawada and Vizag railway zone have not been sanctioned. The former MP criticised the YSRCP’s stand on the no-confidence motion moved in the Lok Sabha against the BJP-led NDA government.. Vundavalli suggested that MPs from AP should speak strongly on the injustice done to AP during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

He said that it is everyone’s responsibility to maintain religious harmony in the country. Vundavalli requested people not to spread false propaganda through WhatsApp and not to share fake posts.