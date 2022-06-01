AP to become gateway for green energy projects

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has all the resources required for the investors, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos facilitated a global platform to communicate the same point to the world and draw the attention of the investors.

Making it clear that the international trip was not aimed to bring in investments but succeed in making the state's resources reach the global level. "Andhra Pradesh is soon going to become a gateway for green energy projects. MoUs were signed to the tune of Rs 1.25 lakh crore to this effect. Reforms made in the health sector in AP drew global attention. The WEF gave a platform to meet over 50 global industrialists who were given a presentation on how AP is beneficial for investments," the minister said.

With the MoUs signed, the minister said, the upcoming projects are likely to provide employment opportunities to 38,000 people.

As a part of super speciality activity in every district, Amarnath said, the state government is willing to allot 5 to 10 acres of land at every district headquarter.

Industrialists who were interested in investing in AP will be exposed to the infrastructure available in the state, Amarnath said. AP has an industrial land of 1 lakh acre and it was brought to the notice of the global industrialists, he added.

Boston Company that falls under top 500 global companies was requested to set up an office in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, Tech Mahindra was appealed to establish an Artificial Intelligence University in Vizag. Likewise, several IT and agricultural companies were approached to set up shop in Andhra Pradesh, the minister mentioned.

Amarnath denied that Telangana is a step ahead than AP in attracting investors. "While Telangana provides good opportunities in the IT sector, AP is popular in the industry sector," he added.