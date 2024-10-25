APEPDCL bags national award

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) bagged a national award at the 18th National Energy Conference held in New Delhi.

The conference organised under the aegis of the Indian Chamber of Commerce witnessed officials presenting awards under the banner of ‘12th Innovation Impact Awards for DISCOMS’ to organisations that have shown exceptional performance in various aspects of the energy sector.

APEPDCL, which has been creating many innovations to provide better services to the consumers and continuously providing quality power supply, has been awarded in the category F – ‘ Innovation with impact - large DISCOMS’ category.

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi received the award from Indian Chamber of Commerce Chairman Anil Razdan at the awards ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the APEPDCL CMD mentioned that the organisation won the national award following the efforts made by the employees and staff.

He hoped that with the dedicated services of the staff ensuring better quality services to the customers, the company and employees would receive more awards in future.

Later, the CMD congratulated the officers and staff of the organisation for their commitment and dedication in rendering their duties.