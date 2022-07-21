APEPDCL 'Employees Grievance Portal' launched

Visakhapatnam: The Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao launched a new 'Employees Grievance Portal' in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The portal enables the employees of 11 districts in APEPDCL jurisdiction to submit their grievances without approaching the corporate office and get them resolved. As soon as an employee posts a complaint in the portal, an SMS alert would be sent to the person's registered mobile number.

Based on the nature of the grievance, the officers monitor the complaints, review them, and pass necessary orders. Once the problem gets resolved, the employees would receive an SMS.

One can also download the details and its orders through the portal, the CMD informed. Further, the CMD said that as a part of building up transparency, the APEPDCL has developed the portal, and hence, the employees may utilise the facility without any qualms.

Later, the CMD appreciated the HRD wing and IT wing for developing the portal. AVV Surya Pratap, CGM (HRD) explained the uses of the portal through a digital presentation.