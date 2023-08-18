Live
APERC camp office inaugurates in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) camp office was inaugurated by APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy on Friday at the APEPDCL headquarters premises in Visakhapatnam.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said the camp office has been opened to make it more accessible to the consumers of Uttarandhra and both Godavari districts. He mentioned that along with enquiries related to the commission, necessary meetings would also be held in the camp office where appropriate measures would be taken to resolve the problems of consumers.
As a part of it, APERC would hold a programme on Saturday at the camp office on the 5th and 6th control period related to the Resource and Investment Plan submitted by AP Transco and AP Discoms.
APERC members Thakur Ram Singh, P. Venkatrama Reddy, APEPDCL CMD I Prudhvi Tej, directors and corporate office staff participated in the programme.