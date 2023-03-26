APERC releases retail supply tariff

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Nagarjuna Reddy released the retail supply tariff order for the financial year 2023-24 here on Saturday. Releasing the tariff, he said there was no hike in electricity charges. The chairman said that after considering the views/objections/suggestions of all stakeholders both oral and written, the commission had prepared the retail tariff order.





Of the Rs 14,028.76 crore a total amount the State Government has to bear a subsidy burden of Rs 10,135.22 crore. In respect of consumers eligible for free supply of power under section 65 of Electricity Act, 2003. As a result, the above subsidy covers nine hours of free power supply to eligible farmers. The concessions extended to various classes of consumers like SC, ST, MBC, and aqua farmers to maintain uniform tariffs for domestic consumers.





After examining the proposal of Discoms, the APERC has approved demand charges of Rs 475 per kVA per month to the Energy Intensive Industry on a par with the HT industry. The APERC has also given some tariff relief exemption of kVAH billing to power looms consumers and flour mills up to 10 HP. For the promotion of EC and EE measures, the Commission has approved the sale of energy-efficient appliances such as LED tube lights, BLDC ceiling fans, and super-efficient ACs to domestic consumers through APSEEDCO. APERC members P Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh, APEPDCL, APCPDCL, APSPDCL directors and other APERC officers were present.



