APSET 2021 entrance test on October 31

Visakhapatnam: APSET member secretary Prof K Srinivasa Rao said that the AP state level eligibility test APSET 2021 will be held on 31st of this month. The test will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and students will be allowed into the test centres an hour before the test.

He clarified that the candidates will not be allowed for the test even if they arrive a minute late at the centre.

He said 78 test centres have been facilitated across eight regional centres across the State. Close to 36,667 students are expected to appear for the exam which will be held in 30 subjects. Students are required to wear a mask and carry water bottles to the test centres.

Differently-abled students seeking an assistant are advised to contact the Chief Superintendent a day in advance and appear for the test along with a doctor's certificate.

Candidates who do not have a photo or signature on the hall ticket will have to bring two passport size photos and an identity card to the examination centre.

Students are required to mark the answers with a blue or black ballpoint pen. Students are advised to download the hall tickets from APSET website and attend the exam directly.