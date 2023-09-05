Live
- Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days
- 819 gms of gold seized at Shamshabad airport
- Decorative streetlights to give new look to Vijayawada
- ISKCON to celebrate Janmashtami for 3 days
- TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees
- MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy releases water from Velikallu project
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain throws traffic into a tizzy netizens livid over collapse of infra
- Vijayawada: Durga temple gets Rs 3.12 cr Hundi income
- Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams
- BJP set to clinch power in Telangana
Just In
Arogya Mitras told to work with dedication
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the government will give proper encouragement to Arogya Mitras, who are...
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the government will give proper encouragement to Arogya Mitras, who are performing their duties with dedication and service in the Aarogyasri network hospitals.
On Monday, she presented a cash award of Rs 5,000 to D Mohsin, who provided better services as an Arogya Mitra in Sai Hospital, Rajamahendravaram in August.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked every Arogya Mitra working in the Aarogyasri network hospitals to perform their duties with responsibility. She suggested that Arogya Mithras working in government hospitals should register the details of patients coming for medical services under Aarogyasri and work for the development of those hospitals by ensuring that better medical services are provided.
Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Hospitals Coordinator Dr P Priyanka, DM&HO Dr K Venkateswara Rao and other officials participated.