Arogya Mitras told to work with dedication

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said the government will give proper encouragement to Arogya Mitras, who are performing their duties with dedication and service in the Aarogyasri network hospitals.

On Monday, she presented a cash award of Rs 5,000 to D Mohsin, who provided better services as an Arogya Mitra in Sai Hospital, Rajamahendravaram in August.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked every Arogya Mitra working in the Aarogyasri network hospitals to perform their duties with responsibility. She suggested that Arogya Mithras working in government hospitals should register the details of patients coming for medical services under Aarogyasri and work for the development of those hospitals by ensuring that better medical services are provided.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Hospitals Coordinator Dr P Priyanka, DM&HO Dr K Venkateswara Rao and other officials participated.