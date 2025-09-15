Artificial limbs distributed to scores of disabled beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: AndhraPradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) created a strong capacity for artificial limbs benefiting thousands of persons with disabilities.

From Jaipur foot to ‘Vizag hand’, myoelectric and bionic upper limbs, solar powered wheelchairs and low-cost prosthetic joints, they were designed to help individuals with upper limb amputations regain mobility and confidence.

The state-of-the-art bionic hand is a shining example of how Indian technology can transform lives. Recently, a woman in Visakhapatnam, who lost her arm in a road accident was attached with the prosthetic, opening new possibilities for independence. Thousands of people have already received artificial limbs made by AMTZ.

The Principal Scientific Advisor to government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, who visited AMTZ, Vizag gave away artificial legs to several beneficiaries, while the myoelectric arm was given by Commander in Chief of Eastern Naval Command during a joint congress on emergency surgery held at Eastern Naval Command.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma remarked, “Vizag hand is more than a prosthetic, it is a promise of dignity.”

The Assistive Technology Centre, supported by ICMR, New Delhi at AMTZ has been integrating research, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing under one roof, ensuring that customised solutions reach underprivileged communities.

The Divyanjan communities and groups from across the country are now collaborating with Assistive Technology Centre bridging the gap between the needy and Med Tech Zone’s Prosthetic Limb Centre. Led by Amit Sharma, Med Tech Zone has created a ray of hope for beneficiaries who need artificial limbs and assistive devices.