Live
- Over two crore enrol in Gujarat under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
- Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi
- Container shipping costs to US, Europe fall amid tariff uncertainties
- Inspired by PM Modi, we too learned to value employees at every level: Pralhad Joshi
- 1,116 public grievances addressed by Ayush Ministry’s Special Campaign 4.0
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls heartfelt encounter between PM Modi, senior party leader in Bhopal
- Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Today: India Lead Group A, Afghanistan Top Group B
- Supreme Court Warns EC: Bihar SIR Drive Could Be Scrapped If Irregularities Found
- BMW driver held after crash kills senior Finance Ministry official
- Emmy Awards 2025: Full List of Winners- The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence Dominate
Artificial limbs distributed to scores of disabled beneficiaries
Visakhapatnam: AndhraPradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) created a strong capacity for artificial limbs benefiting thousands of persons with disabilities. ...
Visakhapatnam: AndhraPradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) created a strong capacity for artificial limbs benefiting thousands of persons with disabilities.
From Jaipur foot to ‘Vizag hand’, myoelectric and bionic upper limbs, solar powered wheelchairs and low-cost prosthetic joints, they were designed to help individuals with upper limb amputations regain mobility and confidence.
The state-of-the-art bionic hand is a shining example of how Indian technology can transform lives. Recently, a woman in Visakhapatnam, who lost her arm in a road accident was attached with the prosthetic, opening new possibilities for independence. Thousands of people have already received artificial limbs made by AMTZ.
The Principal Scientific Advisor to government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, who visited AMTZ, Vizag gave away artificial legs to several beneficiaries, while the myoelectric arm was given by Commander in Chief of Eastern Naval Command during a joint congress on emergency surgery held at Eastern Naval Command.
Speaking on the occasion, MD and founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma remarked, “Vizag hand is more than a prosthetic, it is a promise of dignity.”
The Assistive Technology Centre, supported by ICMR, New Delhi at AMTZ has been integrating research, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing under one roof, ensuring that customised solutions reach underprivileged communities.
The Divyanjan communities and groups from across the country are now collaborating with Assistive Technology Centre bridging the gap between the needy and Med Tech Zone’s Prosthetic Limb Centre. Led by Amit Sharma, Med Tech Zone has created a ray of hope for beneficiaries who need artificial limbs and assistive devices.