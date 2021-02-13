Atchannaidu demands CM to prevent privatisation of steel plant

Visakhapatnam: TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu pointed out that it is the sole responsibility of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stall Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from getting privatised.

Expressing solidarity with former Gajuwaka TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao who is on an indefinite hunger strike for saving the plant from being handed over to the private players, the TDP State president alleged that Chief Minister's repeated visits to New Delhi were not meant for the welfare of the people of the State but to seek help from the Centre to save himself from the cases he's involved in.

"In any of his earlier visits, did the Chief Minister bring the issue of VSP to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While people of the State are in favour of saving the steel plant from the hands of the private sector, it is very 'shameful' on the part of the Chief Minister as he hardly steps out of his residence to speak about the issue," he pointed out.

Further, Atchannaidu said the Chief Minister's responsibility will not end by merely writing to the Prime Minister. "Is there really anyone there in the Centre to pursue such letters?" he asked.

When POSCO initially approached the Odisha government for its establishment there, the tribals showed the management its place by shunning them away, he recalled.

"Is it not true that Jagan Mohan Reddy had held discussions with the same POSCO representatives only to strike a deal?. It is apparent that his consent is clear in bringing POSCO to Visakhapatnam," he claimed, exhorting the protestors to fight for the protection of the steel plant and to get captive iron ore mine allotment.

Meanwhile, former Minister and senior TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu showed the images of the Chief Minister with POSCO representatives. He pointed out that the YSRCP is not in favour of saving the steel plant and the protest the party leaders were carrying out now is nothing but a 'big drama.'

The Opposition leaders came in large numbers to support the demand for stalling the sale of the steel plant to private players. MLAs PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu), Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, among others were present.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Friday resubmitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker in proper format as he was accused of not doing so earlier.

"It was said that my resignation was not in a proper format when I resigned for the steel plant on February 6. Just now I submitted my resignation in the correct format," said Srinivasa Rao. Opposing the Central government's plan of privatising the Vizag Steel Plant, which employs thousands of people, he took this move in protest.