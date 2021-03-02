Attchannaidu condemns Naidu's detention at Renigunta Airport

Visakhapatnam: Condemning former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's detention in Renigunta Airport and denying him permission to carry out dharna in Chittoor and Tirupati cities, TDP State president K Atchannaidu alleged that it reflects the 'authoritarian governance' of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Atchannaidu wondered when the ruling party MPs are moving all over the State in an unrestrained manner, how come the government machinery could not find Covid-19 or State Election Commission norms in such a situation.

He reiterated that the police were behaving in a high-handed manner.

Citing model code of conduct and also the scope for the second wave of the coronavirus infections, the TDP chief was denied permission to take part in a protest as planned in Tirupati and Chittoor.

Later, the TDP State president announced the party's Mayoral candidate as Peela Srinivasa Rao for the ensuing polls to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Former MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Palla Srinivasa Rao, among others accompanied Atchannaidu.