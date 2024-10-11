Australian delegation visits GITAM

Visakhapatnam:The Australian delegation, including Commander of Royal Australian Navy Fleet Rear Admiral Christopher Smith and other RAN officials, engaged in insightful discussions with GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao as part of their visit to the institution in the city on Thursday.

Led by Australia’s Deputy Consul General for South India Mr. David Eggleston, the Australian delegation, the delegation interacted with students at the campus.

During his address, Eggleston emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between India and Australia. He highlighted the role of the Australian Consulate-General in South India, covering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and the Union Territories of Pondicherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Mr. Eggleston underscored the collaboration between the two nations in areas such as clean energy, agribusiness, skill development, education, technology, and tourism. He noted the significance of the large quantities of coal imported from Australia to the Visakhapatnam Port and briefed the students on other areas of mutual cooperation. Also, he informed about the Centre for Australia-India Relations that fosters enhanced collaboration and engagement between the two countries.

Delivering a motivational talk on leadership, Royal Australian Navy Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Christopher Smith explained the qualities required for young leaders and their future. He praised the creativity and innovative thinking of the younger generation while advising them on the importance of self-assessment to overcome weaknesses. Rear Admiral Christopher Smith stressed that effective leaders should always be mindful of their surroundings, be proficient in their knowledge and live with purpose.

Coordinated by the institution’s career guidance centre head K.V. Umadevi, the event was attended by director Vamsi Kiran Somayajula, and programme coordinator and deputy director of alternate career services

B. Ravi Kanth.