Ban on single use plastic marks 100 days in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The ban on single use plastic enforced in Visakhapatnam reached 100 days.

With its sole focus on making the city plastic-free by bringing in behavioral change among people, vendors and tiffin centre operators among others, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been conducting awareness drives, highlighting the impact of plastic menace and exhorting them to consider better alternatives.

So far, 157 such campaigns were organised at various places, including Rythu Bazaars, educational institutions and junctions. In order to encourage a large number of tourists to take the onus of keeping the city clean and plastic-free, the corporation identified seven tourist spots to declare them plastic-free zones. "Efforts are on to make Andhra Pradesh plastic-free by 2027 as per the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The completion of the 100-day ban against single use plastic in the city is a step towards it. The focus is just not on the prohibition part alone but also to showcase a platform for the people to shift to alternatives for good," said Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha.

The restriction on single use plastic was placed on June 5, marking 'World Environment Day under the corporation limits.' Following which, an eco-friendly bazaar was inaugurated at RK Beach for the purpose. Social media platforms have been extensively used to educate school children on making cloth bags. Through the public address system, the corporation officials continue to create awareness among people. Text messages are forwarded for the consumers to carry their own bags and containers to meat shops.

In addition, as a part of Sagar Teera Swachta, a coastal clean-up drive organised on the first Sunday of every month, officials from various departments join together to keep the coast clean and plastic litter-free.

With celebrities, colony association members, APPCB officials, Swachh Visakha brand ambassadors, students and volunteers extending support to the ongoing endeavour, the Municipal Commissioner exuded confidence that the campaign is only going to intensify in the days to come.