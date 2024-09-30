Live
BCCI support sought for development of cricket in AP
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath and secretary Sana Sathish Babu appealed to BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah to extend support for the development of cricket in Andhra Pradesh.
On the invitation of the BCCI, presidents and secretaries of cricket associations from across all the States in the country attended the opening ceremony of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and the general meeting organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. Representatives of ACA participated in the event.
They met top officials of the BCCI and appreciated the steps taken by the BCCI to strengthen domestic cricket tournaments in the country. They appealed to the BCCI president and secretary to contribute to the development of cricket in Andhra Pradesh as well and to sought their support for the construction of new stadiums in the State.