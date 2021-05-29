Being fearless aided family to sail through tough times

Visakhapatnam: Being fearless and prepared for tougher days helped Kantamaneni Sireesha to wage a successful battle against coronavirus. After getting the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) tested positive for the virus two days later.

As a part of her symptoms, Sireesha lost her sense of smell. The next day, her 14-year-old daughter K. Roshini developed low-grade fever. Eventually, her RT-PCR test results too came as positive.

Based on the doctor's suggestions, both of them began their medication by isolating themselves in separate rooms. Relief came after five days as symptoms started to recede for Sireesha and so for her daughter. Both got shifted to the same room and quarantined themselves for another 16 days.

Listening to music, watching cartoons and other entertainment-filled television shows engaged the mom and the daughter for a good length of time. "A part of the day is dedicated to my work as I opted for work from home. Also, we stopped viewing news channels that streamed Covid news and deaths," shares Sireesha.

Soon, her husband too got infected with the virus and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

"Fortunately, my mother-in-law was in a safe zone and took good care of us. Our apartment watchman's wife prepared food for us. Keeping their safety in view, we (me and my daughter) isolated ourselves for 21 days though we were fine in a week," explains the AMVI.

Erasing fear from the mind, indulging in mindful eating and spending time with what they enjoy doing the most are some of the practices followed by Sireesha and her daughter during their quarantine period. "Our apartment watchman was a live example for us. He got so scared when he came to know that he contracted the virus. His fear gave way to further complications. And it was a lesson for us not to get scared when we contracted the virus. A little bit of preparedness helps in facing the situation better," opines Sireesha.

Though her family is free of infection now, Sireesha continues to adhere to Covid protocols diligently and ensures that her loved ones follow suit.