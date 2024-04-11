  • Menu
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan bags national award

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan bags national award
Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School Shimpy Kumari received a national-level Shiksha award for being the best lead partner school across the country in 2023-24

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School bagged a national-level Shiksha award for being the best lead partner school across the country in 2023-24.

Visakhapatnam : Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School bagged a national-level Shiksha award for being the best lead partner school across the country in 2023-24. Presented by LEAD, an edtech education group, the Visakhapatnam-based educational institution received the award for implementing the education’s group curriculum and stood out in the contest that witnessed a stiff competition from 2,500 schools across the nation.

The assessment criteria encompassed a comprehensive review of implementation of curriculum, including adept use of educational technology such as tablets, syllabus and other resources. The awards contest also evaluated students’ performance through an app, monitoring their engagement in the class, quiz contests and utilisation of the app-based learning resources. Speaking on the occasion, Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School Shimpy Kumari said that after three-and-a-half-month-long intense competition, the school emerged victorious alongside five other educational institutions.

