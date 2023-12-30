Bhimavaram: Beware of ‘wolves’

Bhimavaram (WG Dist) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to be alert and take a wise decision so that ‘wolves’ which had come together to take on him in the elections do not succeed in their attempts.

Addressing a public meeting after releasing Rs 584 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevana programme on Friday, the CM said the two parties that have joined hands in an attempt to defeat the YSRCP have no credibility among the masses.

He said despite being the CM for 14 years Chandrababu Naidu has no achievements to his credit as he spent entire tenure indulging in scams and pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour. The TDP chief has no political values and credibility except telling lies, cheating people and backstabbing, he said.

Referring to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Jagan said the actor, who was rejected by the local people in the last elections, is a non-local who has no address here and stays in neighbouring state. While there are many who had sacrificed everything for the sake of people, here is a ‘Tyaga Raju’, who is sacrificing his political life for the sake of Chandrababu, he said.

He said the people should be careful from electing such people. If they vote for these ‘wolves’, it would be the people who would suffer. He said Naidu works for his gang of thieves. Pawan Kalyan is a man who sacrifices his political life and pledges people’s future for the sake of packages. The package star is the only party president who wants someone else to become the Chief Minister, Jagan added.

“I have two daughters. We have sisters and mothers. What culture do our women inherit if people like Pawan Kalyan who has no respect for the institution of marriage becomes our leader?” he said.

Mocking at the Nara Lokesh’s padayatra and its closure meeting, the Chief Minister said the people in all villages from Kuppam to Ichhapuram would only remember the village secretariats, volunteer system, RBKs, pension door delivery, village clinics, family doctors, Mahila Police, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha and free power supply to farmers ushered in by Jagananna.