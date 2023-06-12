BJP set to gain strength in both Telugu States, says N Kiran Kumar Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Disturbed by the developments in the past, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and BJP leader N Kiran Kumar Reddy said he stayed away from politics for a while.



“However, I came back to expose the facts to the public. Except criticising one another, not many are aware of what is happening around,” he opined.

Speaking to the media ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Visakhapatnam, the BJP leader predicted that the BJP is sure to get stronger in the coming days in both the Telugu States.

Talking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the BJP leader said it was established after several struggles and sacrifices and there is a need to protect and continue it as a PSU. “The concept of privatisation is not new. It happened in other sectors too, including airlines and telecom. However, there is a need to bring economic stability for the VSP and the responsibility lies on the Union government,” he opined.

Recalling his contributions to the State when he was Chief Minister, Kiran Kumar Reddy said, “I proposed mines and a plant at Bayyaram. However, due to laterite shortage, they said they cannot establish a big plant there.” He appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to draw comparisons between the developments made by the State and Central governments. “Even the news channels cannot be watched along with the family members here as political leaders indulge in not just mud-slinging but also hurling abuses at one another. Political leaders should set an example by carrying themselves well and maintaining decorum and without which, they cannot expect their supporters to follow,” said the BJP leader.

Given the current scenario, Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that news channels need to rate the news telecasting with ‘A’ certification.

Further, Kiran Kumar Reddy said the Union government’s anti-corruption rule was drawing appreciation from various quarters. Soon, the saffron party will make its presence stronger in Andhra Pradesh as well, he opined.

BJP’s failure in Karnataka proved that the Union government has no hold over the EVMs’ functioning, the former CM clarified.