BNS Somudra Avijan arrives Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Somudra Avijan arrived at Visakhapatnam on a five-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Sunday.

The visit is to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Swarnim Vijay Varsh marking the 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to liberation of Bangladesh.

The officers and crew of BNS Somudra Avijan were accorded a traditional welcome by the representatives of the ENC and the Eastern Fleet with the navy band in attendance.

A series of activities are scheduled between the two navies, including professional interactions, cross deck visits, visit to INS Vishwakarma and INS Dega.

In addition, screening of a special documentary on the Bangladesh Navy and interaction with 1971 war veterans would be the major highlights.

At the apex level, visiting delegation from High Commission of Bangladesh, New Delhi, led by His Excellency Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, accompanied by Resident Defence Attache Bangladesh and the Commanding Officer of BNS Somudra Avijan, would interact with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC Vice Admiral AB Singh and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti during the official calls.