Botcha all set to become MLC

Visakhapatnam: Breaking a prolonged suspense, the alliance party has finally decided to stay away from the MLC by-poll scheduled on August 30.

Till the last date of filing nominations on August 13 (Tuesday), the alliance party remained silent over the decision in selecting the candidate. As time ran out, the victory for YSRCP in the MLC by-poll appears to be inevitable. Chances are there that the election would become unanimous as well.

So far, only two candidates came forward to file the nominations. They include Botcha Satyanarayana from YSRCP and Shaik Safiulla as an independent candidate. In case the independent candidate withdraws the candidature, Botcha Satyanarayana will be declared as MLC.

Earlier, TDP supporters and president of Telugu Sakthi BV Ram and Unemployed JAC president Samayam Hemantha Kumar also attempted to file nominations for the MLC bypolls. However, they withdrew from filing nomination, following instructions of the party leaders.

It is apparent that the alliance party has no strength to contest in the by-poll. On the other hand, there is a clear lead with over 500 voters for the YSRCP. As many as 838 voters are there in the united Visakhapatnam district for MLC elections of local bodies.

Expressing his view in a media conference, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Telugu Desam Party chief N Nara Chandrababu Naidu has taken a decision to enhance the sanctity of Legislative Council. He informed that it has been decided not to field a candidate on behalf of the party in the MLC by-elections as the alliance government gives top priority to ethical values.

The TDP state president mentioned that when former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in power, he suppressed the voice of the Opposition parties. Srinivasa Rao pointed out that when the YSRCP’s strength was low, Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to dissolve the Legislative Council itself.

The Gajuwaka MLA expressed confidence that it is possible for the alliance party to contest and win in the MLC by-polls. However, out of respect for the council, the alliance party decided not to contest in the elections.

People have already given a verdict to the YSRCP without giving even the status of Opposition in the assembly, the Gajuwaka MLA said before appealing to the YSRCP to behave appropriately at least in the Legislative Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that during the YSRCP’s rule, Opposition party candidates were not even allowed to file nominations in the local body elections.

The Home Minister stated that a number of public representatives are ready to leave the YSRCP and join the alliance party. She pointed out that the then Chief Minister who was not willing even to continue in the Legislative Council but is now fielding the MLC candidate.

Later, referring to the YSRCP MLCs, Anitha made a dig at MLC Duvvada Srinivas, pointing out that his recent adultery issue is known to all.

Referring to another MLC, she criticised mentioning that a person who killed a car driver is an MLC of the YSRCP.

The Home Minister made it clear that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is only an MLA and the government is providing security to him with an army of 58 persons. She alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy misappropriated hundreds of crores of government funds by appointing a special security force when he was the Chief Minister.