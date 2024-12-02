BSP strongly opposes privatisation of VSP

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) organised a ‘Mahadharna’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Emphasising that privatisation would harm marginalised communities and put thousands of jobs at risk, BSP national coordinator and MP Ramji Gautam vowed to raise the issue in Parliament.

The MP warned that if the plant was handed over to private entities, the livelihoods of the marginalised sections, including SCs, STs, and BCs, would be at risk.

“Just like the BSNL, which was deprived of resources, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be denied its own resources, especially captive mines. Selling steel plant assets worth Rs 4 lakh crore for a mere Rs 25,000 crore will lead to the elimination of reservations and government jobs. Approximately 33,000 employees’ lives are at stake because of the wrong decision taken by the Centre.”

Also, the retired DGP expressed disappointment that local MPs did not join the struggle taken out by the BSP.

Speaking on the occasion, State coordinator of BSP J Purnachandra Rao criticised local leaders for their inaction towards the issue and called for a united fight to protect VSP, which has significantly contributed to generating funds for the Centre.

BSP State president B Paramjyothy highlighted that the party is committed towards intensifying its fight against privatisation and safeguarding the interests of workers and the party members.