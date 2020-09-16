Campaign to make premises litter-free begins at Visakhapatnam Port Trust

Visakhapatnam: In a step to promote cleanliness, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has launched 'Swachh Pakhwada Swachh Bharat' here on Wednesday.

VPT Chairman K Rama Mohan Rao inaugurated the programme held at dock area at EQ 2 berth. He administered the pledge of Swachh Bharat in the presence of VPT secretary C Harichandran, HoDs, officers and employees of VPT.

While addressing the gathering, the Chairman exhorted the employees to keep the surrounding areas clean as a healthy environment will have an impact on one's health.

Meanwhile, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway launched a fortnight- long campaign of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to keep the railway premises garbage-free. On the first day of the programme, Swachhata pledge was administered at Divisional Railway Manager's office, sub-divisional offices and at railway stations across the Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the most powerful tool in making India green and clean.