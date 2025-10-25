Candidates exhorted to work with dedication

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat on Friday mentioned that those who get government jobs should work with dedication all through their service period.

Speaking as chief guest at the Rozgar Mela programme organised by the Postal Department here on Friday, he informed that 50,000 candidates were given job appointment letters across the country. Further, the MP stated that about 100 youths were given job appointment letters in the postal, navy, customs, railways departments in Visakhapatnam.

Appreciating the selected candidates in a virtual mode, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Remember, these are not just letters of employment. They are letters of empowerment, letters of responsibility, and above all, letters of entrustment for nation building. The Rozgar Mela stands as a shining testament to the NDA Government’s unwavering commitment for youth empowerment under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Through various editions of Rozgar Mela, 10 lakh youths have already secured government jobs in various departments. The 17th edition on Friday saw over 50,000 youths receiving the offer letters from across the country.

North constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam Postmaster General V S Ravi Shankar and senior superintendent of the postal department Gajendra Kumar participated in the mela.