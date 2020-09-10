CBI probe sought into Antarvedi incident

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC P V N Madhav on Wednesday condemned the house arrest of representatives of Hindu religious associations over Antarvedi temple chariot fire incident.

Speaking to media here, Madhav demanded that the government should immediately release all leaders of Hindu activists unconditionally. He pointed out that the government was even trying to implicate mentally challenged people in the issue and added that they were done intentionally.

He saw a systematic pattern in attacking on the Hindu temples after the YSRCP government came to power. He demanded that the perpetrators be arrested with immediate effect and demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire incident.

Former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju said the party would view it as seriously. It's a part of diluting the Hindu religion as the present government is not respecting the sentiments of Hindus, he alleged.

Further, the former MLA condemned the house arrest of the BJP leaders, terming it atrocious, especially when they're peacefully protesting. He said that it's a form of terrorising the party leaders. "It's unfortunate that the Chief Minister is not responding to such a serious issue," Vishnu Kumar Raju added.

Meanwhile, when Madhav was on his way to protest the Antarvedi chariot incident, he was taken into custody by the police at Payakaraopeta, according to sources.