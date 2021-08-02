Chalo Parliament: VSP employees travel to Delhi for intensifying their protest

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees and trade union leaders are traveling from Visakhapatnam to Delhi to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Centre's move to privatise the plant.

The trade unions have decided to hold protests in Delhi scheduled on Monday and Tuesday under the banner of 'Chalo Parliament'.

In line with this, employees have been travelling to Delhi by trains and flights for the past two days.

About 300 employees have already left for Delhi on Saturday alone and another 500 left on Sunday to participate in the protest.

At the Visakhapatnam Airport, Congress party state secretary S Sudhakar presented bouquets to the trade union leaders.

Congress party leaders giving flowers to trade union leaders at Visakhapatnam Airport on Sunday



