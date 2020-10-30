Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Vizag today

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Visakhapatnam on Friday to attend the wedding ceremony of Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmsri's elder daughter.

The CM is expected to reach The Park hotel at 6:30 pm from Visakhapatnam airport. From there, he is expected to leave the venue at 6:50 pm to reach Visakhapatnam airport and board the flight. The CM is expected to return to Gannavaram airport by 8 pm.