Chittoor YSRCP MLA Srinivasulu to join JSP today

Chittoor : Chittoor sitting MLA Arani Srinivasulu aka Jangalapalli Srinivasulu will be joining the Jana Sena Party on Thursday in the presence of its chief Pawan Kalyan.

He met Pawan Kalyan formally in Hyderabad on March 3 and held discussions on the future course of action following which he was suspended from YSRCP by its central leadership.

Speaking to the media in Chittoor on Wednesday, the leader from Balija community Jangalapalli said he has faced humiliation in YSRCP during the past five years. The Kapu community is under severe discrimination in the ruling party with which he lost his patience and came out of it.

“Though I had worked with dedication all these years and put Chittoor constituency at number one place in Gadapa Gadapaku programme, the party has denied ticket to me. CM Jagan has assured me the party ticket and deceived me,” he said.

He also said that the State government has not released funds for the Kapu Bhavan in Chittoor. The requests to sanction various development works in the constituency have gone in vain. In the 50 divisions of Chittoor, nowhere sanitary works or road works were taken up. But he could not come out openly as he was part of the government.

“The government has not released Rs 75 crore for the contract works done by me. During the bus yatra on November 2 also, the party announced my name as MLA candidate again. The Chief Minister has said that the survey reports have revealed that I will win with 36,000 votes majority. Later, he assured Rajya Sabha ticket and APIIC chairman post also on different occasions. But nothing happened,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, political speculation is rife that he may get Jana Sena Party ticket to contest from Tirupati Assembly constituency as alliance candidate. The large vote bank of Balijas in the constituency is said to be weighing in his favour. There were mixed reactions in both TDP and Jana Sena about that speculation. Former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma and another leader Vooka Vijaya Kumar who also belong to the Balija community are in the race for Tirupati ticket already. The leaders from both the parties have been eagerly waiting for the final picture which can emerge in the next couple of days.