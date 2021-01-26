Choose leaders who can solve problems: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy

Visakhapatnam: People must think and elect leaders who are capable of solving problems, said Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Participating as a chief guest at the district level celebrations of National Voters' Day organised at VMRDA Children's Arena here on Monday, the V-C exhorted the citizens to exercise their franchise judiciously.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy appealed to the eligible youth to enroll as voters.

The Joint Collector said democracy is strengthened by the participation of the people. From registration as voters to the declaration of results of the polling, the JC said information and technology are used to improve accuracy.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana explained voting is a combination of right and responsibility. She said the vote has the power to change the lives of the people.

Joint Collector R Govinda Rao and Andhra Medical College Principal PV Sudhakar, among others were present.

Later, new voter identification cards were handed over to the youth. Officers and staff who showed their prowess in the voter registration programme were given appreciation certificates.

Earlier, Election Commission of India Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora's message was displayed as a part of the 11th National Voters' Day.

A pledge was administered on the occasion. Cultural programmes were performed to mark the day.