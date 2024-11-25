CITU demands rollback of strategic sale of VSP

Visakhapatnam: CITU state general secretary CH Narasinga Rao demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce the withdrawal of the decision of privatising of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during his visit to Visakhapatnam.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), people’s associations, labour unions, women’s wing unions and farmers unions organised a padayatra from Old Gajuwaka to New Gajuwaka and Old Gajuwaka here on Sunday.

The anti-labour policies followed by the Central and State governments were criticised by the protesters. Later, a public meeting was held at the old Gajuwaka junction.

Attending as chief guest, CITU state general secretary CH Narasingha Rao said that the struggles against corporate forces should be intensified. He alleged that the Union government is handing over the public wealth to private players across the country.

He demanded that the government should take stringent action against Gautam Adani, who has dented the image of the country.

Further, Narasinga Rao warned that if the anti-labour policies followed by the Central government are not stopped, it will face dire consequences in future.

He stressed that a positive decision should be taken during Prime Minister Modi’s forthcoming visit to the city, considering the massive movement against the privatisation of the VSP.

Chairmen of the VUPPC D Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekhar demanded the state government to mount pressure on the Union government to withdraw the decision to sell the VSP.

They mentioned that they will further strengthen the agitation to protect the rights of the workers.

Representatives of public associations Palla Chinna Thali, Mani, farmers association leaders Eswar, Reddy Venkata Rao, representatives of the VUPPC Villa Rammohan Kumar, CH Sanyasi Rao, Varasala Srinivas, D Suresh Babu, J Ayodhya Ramu, employees took part in the rally.