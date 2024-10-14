Cleanliness drive witnesses involvement of an army of volunteers

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to maintain clean railway premises, the environment and health management wing of the Waltair Division launched an intensive cleanliness drive across the division.

Partnering with various NGOs, the endeavour was taken up under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad to promote ‘Swachch Parisar-Swachch Samwad’. The drives involved active participation ofNGOs such as Duvvada Railway Users Association, Manava Vikasa Vedika, Spandana Cheyuta Foundation, Manavatha Seva Samstha, Lions Club from various areas, Youth Hostels Association of India, Ukkunagaram Satya Sai Seva Samiti organisation and GVMC. Efforts at Duvvada railway station focused on enhancing cleanliness at stations, surrounding colonies, trains, work sites, platform stretches, station approach paths and yards with a particular emphasis on collecting plastic waste. Similar drives were launched at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Rayagada, Koraput, Jagdalpur, Kirandul, etc across the division.

To facilitate proper waste management, adequate dustbins have been placed at stations and railway colonies to encourage the segregation of garbage. Speaking on the occasion, DRM Saurabh Prasad, stated, “We are committed to providing a clean environment for our rail customers. It is the responsibility of every passenger, rail user, and member of the public to help maintain hygiene at the premises. We are enforcing penalties on those who violate cleanliness standards, including individuals carrying plastic bags into the railway premises.”

Meanwhile, in a step to send out a message to keep environs clean and encourage an increased participation, Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi volunteers participated in the ‘shram daan at the Duvvada railway station.

As part of it, around 35 sevadal volunteers took part in the drive and cleared litter at the platform No: 1 of Duvvada railway station. Also, the youth of the organisation removed weeds, trimmed trees and plants at the station premises. The railway staff appreciated the samithi volunteers for their selfless service to society.